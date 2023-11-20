EGT to offer an exceptional gaming experience during BEGE Expo 2023

EGT will welcome its guests in Hall 4 at one of the largest stands of the event.

Press release.- EGT is ready to close out the gaming exhibitions season for this year in the most memorable way by participating in BEGE Expo 2023. The company will welcome its guests in Hall 4 at one of the largest stands of the event and the impressive product selection will take care to captivate the visitors’ attention during the 2 days of the show.

Along with the top performers in many countries around the world Bell Link, Cai Fu Tian Jiang, 2 Happy Hits and High Cash among the main highlights will be the newest members of EGT’s jackpot family: Gods & Kings Link, 9 Crystal Bonanza, Supreme Combo Link and Ultra Tap Link. Their fascinating games will take players to mysterious worlds inhabited by mythological creatures and reward them with many bonuses and countless chances of winning.

The latest Winner Selection 3 and 4 multigame mixes, powered by the Exciter III and IV platforms, will also make their local debut and will demonstrate some of EGT’s most popular titles, which are now enriched with even more attractive features and options for entertainment.

The slot cabinets and the multigame mixes from the General Series of the company will further enhance the gaming diversity at the stand.

See also: EGT with a large-scale installation in the brand-new Grand Palace Casino in Cameroon

EGT will also present its multiplayer developments. On display will be the terminals G 32 T and G 27 T, the roulettes G R6 C and G R8 SQ, as well as the roulette centre G RSA. All of them stand out with modern eye-catching design, a number of ergonomic features and great flexibility, allowing many possible configurations with other devices. They will be supplied with the multigames of the Power Series and the bestseller Jackpot Cards.

Numerous AWP and VLT products, created specifically for different markets, will also be available to the visitors of the stand. The casino management system of EGT Spider will show its latest modules, which make control over gaming halls easier than ever.

EGT Digital will also demonstrate its wide range of over 90 successful slot games, as well as the in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave, containing 4 main modules, each of which can be both part of the complete solution or operate separately as they allow integration with developments of third-party providers.

Nadia Popova, chief revenue officer and VP Sales & Marketing at EGT, shared about the event: “Taking part in BEGE Expo is always a pleasure for us as it gives us the opportunity to meet with our partners and friends from the region and present to them all new highly-potential products of our portfolio, which can contribute to making their business even more successful.”