EGT Digital’s xRide game will unfold its potential at Irish Gaming Show 2023

The Irish Gaming Show will be held in Dublin from March 7 to 8.

EGT Digital will focus its presentation at the Irish Gaming Show 2023 on its brand-new multiplayer game xRide.

Press release.- EGT Digital will participate in this year’s edition of the Irish Gaming Show. The company will showcase its developments at stand 1-4 together with EGT.

Along with well-known products such as the instant games and the jackpots Single Progressive Jackpot, Bell Link, High Cash, and Clover Chance the Bulgarian provider will showcase a demo version of a brand-new multiplayer game: xRide.

At the core of its innovative concept is that the winnings are generated by an increasing multiplier, visualized by a raising hot air balloon and the goal is collecting them before it flies away. The players will be able to make double bets and will have at their disposal automated bet options.

Their excitement will be even greater as they will be provided with the opportunity to track in real-time the results of everyone else playing at the moment. Thus, the racing pleasure will be added to the betting thrill. xRide will be available for desktop and mobile devices.

The in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave will demonstrate its 4 products: Sports Solution together with the self-service betting terminal, Casino module, CRM Engine and the newest Payment gateway, giving great flexibility in terms of segmentation, setting parameters and payment options. All the products could be both part of the complete solution or could be used separately as they allow integrations with third parties.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “I’m confident that our new propositions will be of interest to our guests at the show and we will put the beginning of many new partnerships.”