EGT Digital’s X-Nave platform already offers the gaming content of Skywind

Press release.- EGT Digital has further increased the variety of games available on its all-in-one online betting platform by adding titles from the well-known gaming provider Skywind.

Joker’s Luck, Big Buffalo, Vinci la Gallina, Sky Piggies, Max Chance and the Safari Secrets and many more games of its rich portfolio are now available to X-Nave users on the Bulgarian and Romanian markets.

“The decision to start working with EGT Digital was easy to take, having in mind the fact that the company holds serious positions in the digital gaming industry,” said Alina Popa, senior partner manager at Skywind. “We believe that our partnership will contribute to Skywind’s gaming content to become more popular among a wider gaming audience.”

Alexander Botov, CEO at EGT Digital, also commented on the cooperation with Skywind: “X-Nave is a highly flexible solution, allowing the operators to choose top events and top markets which means that they can make fully customized offers for their players. And the players are always happy when they can choose among more attractive games, increasing their chances of winning and having fun. Skywind’s titles belong to this type, and I think they will quickly establish themselves as one of the preferred choices of the players on our platform.”

