EGT Digital’s top-performing titles are live on 4 betting websites of Skywind

Visitors of Luck, Magnumbet, Cashpot, and Princess casinos can try their luck with EGT Digital’s top-performing titles.

Press release.- Since the beginning of February, four betting websites of the famous Romanian operator Skywind have been offering gaming content from EGT Digital. The visitors of Luck, Magnumbet, Cashpot, and Princess casinos can try their luck with the single progressive jackpots Versailles Gold, Rise of Ra, Burning Hot, 40 Super Hot, 20 Super Hot, as well as the 10 titles of the top performer Bell Link.

“We are flattered that such a key player in Romania as Skywind decided to trust us and add our games to some of their most popular online casinos,” stated Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of Sales at EGT Digital. She added: “I believe that we will meet the demands and expectations of their customers and this is just the beginning of a long-term fruitful collaboration between our two companies.”

Daniela Asaftei, head of CRM at Skywind, also shared her impressions on the performance of EGT Digital’s gaming content: “The Bulgarian provider’s games are highly appreciated by our customers, as they are eye-catching and provide great chances of winning.

“The combination with the fact that their land-based versions are also well-known to the Romanian players is a guarantee that they will become some of the most successful titles on our websites. I am confident that we will be adding more of EGT Digital’s gaming propositions to our portfolio in the near future.”

See also: More than 50 top-performing titles of EGT Digital are now live on Betmarket