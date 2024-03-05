EGT Digital’s slots made their Spanish debut with Codere

EGT Digital has successfully entered the Spanish market through an agreement with the local company Codere.

Press release.- EGT Digital’s gaming content entered one more highly potential European market: Spain. Thanks to the partnership of the Bulgarian provider with the leading local operator Codere the well-known titles from the bestsellers Bell Link and Clover Chance are now available to the visitors of www.codere.es.

Sarit Adania, Codere’s head of casino product, said: “EGT Digital’s games and jackpots are an excellent addition to our range of casino proposals and the evaluation given by our customers speaks for itself: they are becoming more and more popular on our website. Very soon we will be able to further diversify our portfolio with more of their titles.”

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, also gave a positive comment on the partnership with Codere: “We are very glad that our content made its Spanish debut on the site of one of the largest local operators. Thus, our slots will be able to demonstrate their great potential to a wide gaming audience, and their good performance will pave the way for the other key players in the country.”