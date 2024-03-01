EGT Digital to demonstrate its latest igaming solutions at Irish Gaming Show 2024

Visitors will have the opportunity to get acquainted with EGT Digital’s rich gaming portfolio.

EGT Digital will reveal its wide variety of igaming products March 5-6 at the Irish Gaming Show 2024.

Press release.- EGT Digital is ready to impress the visitors to the Irish Gaming Show 2024, which will be held on 5 and 6 March. Together with EGT the company will reveal its wide variety of iGaming products at stand 1-4.

Guests will be able to dive into the exciting world of the jackpot top-performers Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash and Single Progressive Jackpot, currently including more than 100 slot games. Along with the popular titles on display will be the newest additions to Clover Chance Sugar Duke and Aztec Rush.

Sugar Duke will welcome those eager for adventures and winnings to the Fun-fair, where Mr. Sugar Duke and his sweet companions will be waiting to take them on a dizzying tour, full of countless surprises and bonuses.

Aztec Rush will uncover the world of the eponymous ancient civilization and will provide players with the chance to win Emperor’s gold, while the toppling reel feature raises the excitement to sky-high levels with its promises of hidden treasures.

The gaming diversity at the stand will be complemented by EGT Digital’s instant games, well-known for their original design, classic rules and smooth gameplay.

The in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave will also present its 4 modules: Sport product, Casino aggregator, CRM Engine and Payment Gateway, which can be both part of the complete solution or operate independently, as they allow integration with developments of third-party providers.

The Sport product will show its latest upgrades, providing operators with different tools to enhance their clients’ experience such as the in-house developed Feed aggregator, the Bet Builder for pre-match, as well as the Predefined Boost on Мultiple bets.

EGT Digital’s CRM Engine will demonstrate new options for bonus campaigns. The platform tournament module is also enriched with new options for play with sports bets, as well as a completely new type of tournament based on a competitive principle. Visitors will have the opportunity to become familiar with the updated loyalty program and player journey tools as well.

X-Nave’s Casino aggregator will also present its immersive portfolio, giving access to more than 10 000 games across more than 110 providers and securing instant revenue, operations, and game offering boost.

The live Payment Gateway, enabling end-to-end payment management through the user interface, will demonstrate its wide variety of options. It can be used to manage all payment methods and their limits on the payment pages, provides multiple integrations of various payment methods, reports and dashboards for analysis and is PCI-DSS Level 1 Compliant.

“The Irish market is of great interest to EGT Digital and the Irish Gaming Show is a must-attend event for us,” stated Tsvetomira Drumeva, Head of Sales at the company. “I am confident that our product selection for this year’s edition will turn our stand into one of the most visited places at the exhibition and will guarantee us a very fruitful participation, which can even surpass our success from 2023.”