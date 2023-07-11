EGT Digital’s slots are ready to reveal their potential on Europebet’s website

EGT Digital strengthens its presence in the Georgian market through a partnership with Europebet, as all 70 titles of EGT Digital’s portfolio go live on the popular betting site.

Press release.- All 70 titles of EGT Digital‘s portfolio are live on the Georgian betting site Europebet. Its visitors are now able to dive into the exciting world of Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance and the 5 games with a Single Progressive Jackpot.

The multiplayer title xRide, in which the winnings are generated by an increasing multiplier and the players can track in real-time the results of the other participants, complements the gaming diversity.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “Georgia is a very strong market for us and our partnership with such a respected operator as Europebet once again strengthens these leadership positions.

“The performance of our games so far has been excellent and I am confident that we have laid the foundations of a fruitful and long-term collaboration.”

Mindia Tsiklauri, slots product manager at Europebet, also shared positive feedback about the cooperation with the Bulgarian provider: “A top priority for us is to offer interesting content, and EGT Digital’s games have proven their qualities, immediately ranking among the favourites of our customers. I believe that they will contribute to increasing our popularity and we look forward to their next proposals.”