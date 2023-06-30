EGT Digital and Win 2: One more winning combination for Romania 

The best Bulgarian provider’s titles are now live on win2.ro.

Press release.- One more Romanian operator chose to offer EGT Digital‘s gaming content to its clients. The 10 titles of the bestseller Bell Link and the 5 games with a Single Progressive Jackpot are now live on win2.ro. The rest of the Bulgarian provider’s slots certified for the country will be activated very soon as well.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of Sales at EGT Digital, shared her excitement about the partnership: “I am very happy that our games have further extended their presence and popularity in Romania thanks to our cooperation with Wintoo Soft Technologies and their online casino win2.ro. I am confident that our titles will rank among the most preferred products on the website.”

Plamen Milanov, director of Wintoo Soft Technologies, added: “The time has come for us to test the gaming content of EGT Digital.

“Bell Link and the games with a Single Progressive Jackpot are accepted very well by our customers and I believe that the same would be with the other proposals of the provider, which will also be available on our website in the near future.”

