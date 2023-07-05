WWin: the first betting site in Bosnia and Herzegovina to offer EGT Digital’s games

Casino’s visitors will have 62 slots at their disposal.

Press release.- EGT Digital‘s gaming content entered the market of Bosnia and Herzegovina. WWin is the first online operator in the country to offer the rich variety of games of the Bulgarian provider. At the disposal of the casino’s visitors are 62 slots of the bestselling jackpots Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance and the five titles with a Single Progressive Jackpot.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “We are beyond happy that our games continue to gain popularity now being available to the gaming audience in one more highly-potential market like Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“We are flattered that Pin Projekt and the betting site WWin have given us this opportunity and we believe that we will live up to the trust they have placed in us. I am confident that other successful collaborations with more local operators will follow soon.”

Ivan Grkovic, chief commercial officer at Pin Projekt, also expressed his positive expectations about the collaboration with the Bulgarian provider: “We are thrilled to partner with EGT Digital, whose exceptional features, titles, and Jackpot feature will bring an unparalleled level of content to the WWin portfolio through Pin Projekt deal. This agreement allows us to offer EGT Digital’s premium offerings and market them exclusively to WWin players for a specified period.”

He concluded: “As the market leader in Bosnia for over 20 years, we continue to solidify our position through innovative approaches and strategic collaborations such as this one. With EGT Digital’s games, including their exciting Jackpot feature, we are confident that our success will soar to new heights. Additionally, our players will benefit from a range of promotional tools, enhancing their gaming experience even further.”

See also: EGT Digital’s stand will be the focal point of iGB L!VE 2023