EGT Digital’s gaming content debuted successfully in Serbia

This is the debut of the Bulgarian provider for the country.

The company’s gaming content can be found on the betting site merkurtip.rs

Press release.- EGT Digital continues to expand its footprint in Europe. The new destination where its gaming content can be found is the Serbian online betting site merkurxtip.rs, where the games from Bell Link, High Cash, and Single Progressive Jackpot series are available to players. This is the debut of the Bulgarian provider for the country.

Nenad Aleksić, head of online business at MerkurXtip, commented: “After their launch, EGT Digital’s titles were very well accepted and have now become some of the most favoured options in our online casino selection.

“Anticipating similar positive results, I foresee the upcoming integration of the remaining games from the provider’s portfolio, which we plan to do shortly.”

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, also positively assessed the partnership. She emphasized its great importance and stated that this is another milestone for the Bulgarian company. Ms Drumeva concluded: “I believe that this is just the beginning of a steady streak of success for our company in the region as a whole.”

