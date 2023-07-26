EGT Digital’s slots now available in Armenia

Its online slots are available to players on the betting site of the popular local operator Goodwin.

Press release.- EGT Digital has crossed the European borders and is now in Asia. Its online slots are available to players in Armenia on the betting site of the popular local operator Goodwin, which offers attractive titles from Bell Link, High Cash, Single Progressive Jackpot and will soon add the rest of the games from the Bulgarian provider’s portfolio.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “We are happy to enter the Armenian market and are very grateful that Goodwin has given us this opportunity.

“I am confident that we will have great success in the country, considering the excellent results of our games so far.”

Goodwin management also commented positively on the collaboration with the Bulgarian company: “EGT Digital’s proposals perfectly fit our concept of offering fresh and attractive content which provides players with exciting gaming experience and makes them come back to our website again and again. We expect the titles of Clover Chance Jackpot and the multiplayer xRide, which we will be integrating shortly, to receive warm acceptance as well.”

EGT to present its solutions at SiGMA Asia for the very first time

EGT is ready to captivate the visitors of SiGMA Asia 2023. It is going to be the first participation of the Bulgarian manufacturer in the event, which will take place in Manila this year. The company’s innovative solutions will be on display on stand D19.

Along with the absolute bestseller Bell Link, which gained great popularity in multiple markets around the world, the 4-level Asian-themed jackpot Cai Fu Tian Jiang will be among the top proposals for the local gaming audience. Its 4 games Animal Riches, Expanded Riches, Incredible Lantern and Pearls of Wealth will dive the seekers of vast wealth into the magic of the Far East and will inspire them to continue their exciting journey full of numerous opportunities for winning and entertainment.