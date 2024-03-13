EGT Digital took the “Outstanding Contribution to Responsible Gaming of the Year” prize from SiGMA Africa Awards

The prize recognizes companies or individuals that stand out with creativity, innovation and adaptability,

Press Release.- EGT Digital has been distinguished for its input to the development of the gaming industry by the SIGMA Africa Awards competition.

The Bulgarian igaming provider received the prize in the “Outstanding Contribution to Responsible Gaming of the Year” category at this year’s edition of the event, which was held on March 11.

The recognition is awarded to companies or individuals that stand out with exceptional creativity, innovation and adaptability, which are of crucial importance for the progress of the gambling sector.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “It’s an honour for us to receive this award. We would like to thank everyone who recognized our dedication and constant desire for development.

“The accolade reaffirms our commitment to fostering a safe, modern, and enjoyable gaming environment and inspires us to continue to maintain and improve it.”