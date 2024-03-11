The sky is the limit for EGT at SiGMA Africa 2024

The Bulgarian manufacturer of gaming equipment will demonstrate its special proposals for the local markets on stand 07P.

Press release.- EGT will make its debut at SiGMA Africa 2024. Visitors will have the opportunity to dive into the captivating gaming world of the top-performing multigame Blue General, which includes 50 of the company’s most popular titles, such as 40 Burning Hot, Rise of Ra, Versailles Gold, and Sugartime.

Guests will also be able to try their luck with the Bell Link jackpot, which has already won players’ hearts in many countries around the world. Its four levels will provide countless opportunities for winning and entertainment, proving once again why it has become an absolute bestseller in EGT’s portfolio.

The slot selection will be complemented by the cabinets of the General Series G 27-27 St and G 50 J1 Up. They will stand out with their modern design, many ergonomic features and attractive toppers, on which operators can play attention-grabbing movies or visualize jackpots.

On display will be also the company’s new multigame specially curated for the South African market: Big 5 Collection Lion, which will be housed in the well-known P 24-24 Up cabinet. The 12 titles of the mix will offer a visually stunning and enthralling gaming experience, a high-quality sound system and an in-game spin wheel, called the Thriller Game.

Fans of online gaming won’t be disappointed too as EGT Digital will also present its vast portfolio of igaming solutions. Currently, it includes instant games and more than 100 slot titles, and jackpots, as well as the in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave, which gives the technology and tools operators need to build a successful iGaming business.

Nadia Popova, Chief Revenue Officer and VP Sales & Marketing at EGT, said: “African markets are of great interest to us and SiGMA Africa will provide us with an excellent opportunity to further expand and strengthen our positions on a local level.”

She concluded: “Having in mind the product selection we will be presenting, I believe that we will achieve this goal with ease and our first participation in the event will bring us many closed deals and new friends.”