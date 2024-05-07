EGT Digital has extended its partnership with efbet for Romania 

The visitors of efbet.ro will now be able to dive into the rich gaming diversity of EGT Digital’s catalogue.

Press release.- EGT Digital has announced it has enhanced its collaboration with efbet for Romania. Now the visitors of efbet.ro can dive into the rich gaming diversity of the bestsellers Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash and Single Progressive Jackpot.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of Sales at EGT Digital, expressed her satisfaction with the deal: “Efbet is a valued partner of ours and we are happy that the Romanian customers of the operator already have the opportunity to enjoy our slot titles. I believe that, as always, we will live up to their expectations, even surpass them.”

Tsvetina Georgieva, marketing manager at efbet, also gave a positive evaluation of the partnership. She said: “We are well familiar with EGT Digital’s games, which have been available on our Bulgarian site for several months.

“Led by our desire to enrich our customers’ gaming choices with high-quality content in more markets, we thought the time had come to present the provider’s games in Romania. The results demonstrated so far show that we made the right decision.”