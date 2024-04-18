EGT and EGT Digital will be platinum sponsors of Casino Operations Summit for second year in a row

Visitors will be able to view and try out EGT's newest products.

The 2024 edition of the event will take place in Amsterdam on 23-25 April.

Press release.- EGT and EGT Digital will once again be platinum sponsors of the Casino Operations Summit. The 2024 edition of the event, which is specifically tailored to European multi-channel casino operators, will take place in Park Inn by Radisson Amsterdam on 23-25 April and its slogan will be “Think different.”

This year the conference, whose three main topics will be “Volatility”, “Think different in technology” and “Land-based Casinos and Sustainability/ESG”, will also include the mini-conference Gaming in Holland, which will be for Dutch operators only and will be held within the first day.

In addition, visitors will be able to view and try out EGT’s newest products. Among them, the latest jackpots in the company’s portfolio will stand out: the 4-level Bell Link Boost, including 6 thrilling games and the Boost feature that will amplify the amount of the Major and Grand levels, as well as the Asian-themed Sheng Sheng Bu Xi, which will demonstrate its first game Bonus Craze.

The jackpot variety will be complemented by the well-known Bell Link and Gods & Kings Link.

Along with the well-established Gold General, Blue General and Winner Selection 3 multigames on display will also be the newest series Supreme Selection with its first mix Supreme Green Selection. It will offer an impressive package of 50 captivating games inviting players to dive into a world where every title is set to deliver great excitement and satisfaction.

See also: Vladimir Dokov, EGT: “We established ourselves as one of the top manufacturers and suppliers of gaming equipment not only in Bulgaria, but also on a global level”

The local operators will have the opportunity to become familiar with the cabinet Phoenix AWP as well, which includes 27-inch monitors, options for video or electromechanical keyboard and is powered by Exciter III and IV platforms. It will be equipped with the multigame Bonus Prize Collection AWP, specially designed for the Dutch market. The mix contains 10 trendy games and will certainly not go unnoticed by the players who along with the beautiful graphics will discover in it the exclusive bonus features Cash Heat and Epic Cash.