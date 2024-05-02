EGT Digital to reveal a captivating product display at FIJMA 2024

The iGaming provider will participate in the show together with EGT and both companies will present their novelties on stand C17-C19.

Press release.- After a series of numerous exhibitions that passed with great success, now EGT Digital is ready to fascinate the visitors of FIJMA as well. The igaming provider will participate in the show together with EGT and both companies will present their novelties on stand C17-C19.

At visitors’ disposal will be the well-known instant games of EGT Digital, as well as its wide range of slot solutions, currently containing the jackpots Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash and Single Progressive Jackpot and more than 100 titles, which will demonstrate why they are players’ preferred choice in over 50 markets worldwide.

Among the main highlights in the casino portfolio will be the brand-new football game Burning Goals, part of the Clover Chance jackpot. On the eve of the European Championship, EGT Digital will allow football lovers to feel the atmosphere of a real match with just a click on their screen.

The gaming thrill will reach new heights with the double chance feature, which provides players with even more opportunities to bring home one of the big prizes.

EGT Digital’s in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave will also be on display to show how it can provide operators with a complete solution, through which they can build and maintain a successful iGaming business.

It includes 4 main modules: Sport product, Casino aggregator, CRM Engine and Payment Gateway. Each of them can be both part of the turnkey product or operate independently, as they allow integration with developments of third-party providers.

See also: EGT and EGT Digital will be platinum sponsors of Casino Operations Summit for second year in a row

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, commented: “Our games have already made their debut in Spain and we are delighted that their performance has been very good so far. FIJMA as one of the most authoritative exhibitions for Spain and the region will give us the opportunity to meet with many of the local operators and present to them our products in person. This will certainly increase our popularity and help us to close many more deals.”