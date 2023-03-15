Crocobet choses EGT Digital as its gaming provider

The Bulgarian provider's games are now available on Crocobet's website.

The provider celebrates one more success in Georgia.

Press release.- EGT Digital has recorded another major success in Georgia. The Bulgarian provider’s games are now available on Crocobet‘s website, where players can find 18 of the company’s most promising and successful titles.

Among them are the 10 propositions from the top seller Bell Link, as well as the High Cash jackpot with its exciting Leprechance Treasury, Dragons’ Realm, and Princess Cash. The 5 single progressives Rise of Ra, Versailles Gold, Burning Hot, 20 Super Hot, and 40 Super Hot complement the selection.

Mr Beka Sharashidze, CPO of Crocobet, stated: “As we expected, our customers have been showing huge interest in EGT Digital’s gaming content since it’s available on our website.

“We are very happy with the results demonstrated so far and we are considering launching other products of the provider in the near future”.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of Sales at EGT Digital, also expressed her satisfaction with the partnership with the operator: “Cooperation with a betting site with a high rating such as Crocobet strengthens our positions in the country. I believe that we have many more attractive products for the local gaming audience and we will have the opportunity to present them in the near future.”

