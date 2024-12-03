EGT Digital partners with Maxbet in Serbia

Both companies are poised to set new standards in the gaming industry in Serbia.

The collaboration enables EGT Digital to expand its reach and solidify its reputation in the country.

Press release.- EGT Digital has announced a collaboration with MaxBet, following the integration of EGT Digital’s gaming content into Max Bet’s platform. The Bulgarian provider’s popular titles, including Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash, and Single Progressive Jackpot, have quickly captured the attention of players, achieving remarkable rankings among the top products in the online casino category within just days of launch.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, remarked: “Our partnership with MaxBet is immensely valuable and mutually beneficial. This collaboration enables us to extend our reach to a broader local audience while solidifying our reputation as a preferred provider of igaming solutions in Serbia. Importantly, it also allows us to enhance the customer experience for MaxBet’s players, contributing to their growth and satisfaction.”

Vukašin Marelj, head of online casino at MaxBet, echoed this sentiment, expressing his enthusiasm for the fruitful partnership with EGT Digital: “As a leading operator, our top priority is to offer our clients the best gaming options available. EGT Digital’s casino games excel with their stunning visuals, diverse themes, and enticing bonuses. The positive results we’ve seen so far confirm that our choice to partner with EGT Digital was a strategic one, and we eagerly anticipate further enriching our portfolio with their exceptional titles.”

Together, EGT Digital and MaxBet are poised to set new standards in the gaming industry, delivering outstanding entertainment experiences to players in Serbia.

EGT Digital wins the “Online Provider of the Year” prize from BEGE Awards 2024

Earlier this week, EGT Digital celebrated being named the “Online Provider of the Year” at the 15th edition of the prestigious BEGE Awards competition. The official ceremony was held on November 27 and accolades in 32 categories were presented to people and companies for their exceptional achievements in the gaming and entertainment industry.

EGT Digital took the award in recognition of the wide variety of igaming products and services it offers. The company’s ever-growing portfolio of casino games enjoys great popularity in a number of markets around the world. Players appreciate their perfect combination of eye-catching genuine design, high winning chances, and many captivating bonus features. The in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave is a versatile solution, providing the advanced technology and tools operators need to ensure the success of their online business.

Vladimir Dokov, CEO of EGT Digital, said: “Thanks to its forward-thinking developments, EGT Digital has quickly established itself as a preferred igaming provider both locally and globally. This award is a very valuable distinction for us and reaffirms our commitment to creating innovative products and promoting responsible gaming.”

Meanwhile, EGT Digital’s igaming platform X-Nave was distinguished as the “Online Platform of the Year” at the Golden Spade’s Awards 2024. The company received the prize at a glamorous ceremony held on November 26 at the Hyatt Regency Sofia Hotel. The event, organised for the second consecutive year by the Association of Organizers of Gambling Games and Activities in Bulgaria (AOGGAB), recognised excellence across 12 categories.