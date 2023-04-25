EGT and EGT Digital will be platinum sponsors of Casino Operations Summit in Bucharest

The event will take place on 25-27 April in Bucharest..

The event agenda will include multi-channel and online aspects of the gaming sector along with the land-based.

Press release.- EGT and its subsidiary EGT Digital will be platinum sponsors of Casino Operations Summit. This will take place on 25-27 April in Bucharest.

Traditionally, keynote speakers will talk about the hot topics in the industry. The novelty for the 2023 edition is that the event agenda will include multi-channel and online aspects of the gaming sector along with the land-based.

In addition, the guests will have the opportunity to see and test some of EGT’s latest and highly-potential slot cabinets from the general series. They will be on display on a stand in the lobby of the Radisson Blu Hotel.

The Bulgarian manufacturer will present the G 50 J2 St, G 50 J1 St, and G 50 V St models, standing out with frameless HD displays with exceptional visual clarity and numerous ergonomic features, providing players with maximum comfort.

Powered by Exciter III and Exciter IV platforms, they will reveal the rich gaming world of Blue General HD and Bonus Prize General HD multigame mixes, as well as the 4-level jackpot Bell Link, which already established itself as an absolute bestseller in a number of markets around the world, according to the company.