EGBA: online casino surpasses sports betting revenue

The European Gaming and Betting Association has published its Annual Activity Report for 2023.

Belgium.- Online gambling body, the European Gaming and Betting Association, has published its Annual Activity Report for 2023. The report includes data on members’ gross gaming revenue for the year 2022.

Overall, GGR was down by 9 per cent year-on-year at €10.7bn. Online casino revenue surpassed sports betting revenue for the first time, representing 48 per cent of members’ revenues. The number of bets taken rose by 19 per cent year-on-year to 132 billion. However, players bet lower sums, with stakes falling 9 per cent to €184bn.

EGBA activities in 2023

In the report, the EGBA highlights its activities in 2023, including the expansion of European Safer Gambling Week in November. The body said that the campaign spanned 20 countries, more than before,

and delivered a record 8 million safer gambling messages to social media audiences, marking a 430 per cent increase from 2022.

It also highlighted its focus on AML measures, working with members to introduce new industry guidelines on due diligence, reporting and record keeping. Cyber security was another area of attention, through the work of an expert group to oversee operators’ sharing of best practices and intelligence in connection to cyber threats.

The EGBA said that the new platform had enabled operators to collaborate on strategies regarding Web Application Firewalls, multi-factor authentication for customers and measures to combat credential stuffing.

EGBA secretary general Maarten Haijer said: “Over the past year, we have focused our efforts on raising industry standards and driving positive change within the sector. We are grateful for the trust and support of our members, who push progress forward and regularly demonstrate their commitment to being open and transparent, including by sharing their valuable industry data.

“The recent decrease in revenues could be attributed to a combination of factors, including the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on customer gambling habits and a streak of customer-friendly sports results.­”