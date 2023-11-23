BGC: Safer Gambling Week 2023 “smashed previous social media records”

Safer Gambling Week 2023 ran Safer Gambling Week 2023 was the most successful yet, citing data on social media impressions. The event, which took place from November 13 to 19.

UK.- The Betting and Gaming Council has claimed that Safer Gambling Week 2023 was the most successful yet, citing data on social media impressions. The event, which took place from November 13 to 19, saw 50 million impressions on X (Twitter), Instagram and Facebook. That’s an increase of 70 per cent year-on-year.

The seventh edition of the annual initiative saw half a million visits to the Safer Gambling Week website, which links to help and advice on safer gambling tools like deposit limits and time outs. The event is run by the BGC, BACTA and the Bingo Association in the UK and also includes campaigns in land-based venues. The initiative has also extended to Europe, where the EGBA takes part.

Michael Dugher, chief executive of the BGC, said: “The record numbers for both impressions and website visits show that the industry has never been more committed to ensuring the many millions who enjoy a regular flutter continue to do so in a safe and responsible environment.

“Thanks to Safer Gambling Week, we can be confident that millions of people are better informed about the ways they can enjoy their hobby even more safely and responsibly, that’s something the entire industry can be proud of.”

The BGC stressed that every month around 22.5 million adults place a bet in Britain and that problem gambling rates among adults are low.