First non-member joins EGBA cyber security committee

Napoleon Sports and Casino has joined the European Gaming and Betting Association committee.

Brussels.- The European Gaming and Betting Association has announced that for the first time, a non-member of the association has joined its expert committee on cyber security. Belgium’s Napoleon Sports and Casino has joined the committee, which seeks to improve pan-European industry cooperation on cyber security.

Formed last March, the group consists of cyber security experts from prominent online gambling firms. It’s open to all European companies, but this is the first time a non-EGBA member has joined. Firms must sign a Memorandum of Understanding and prove they comply with principles designed to maintain high standards in cyber security.

Tom De Clercq, executive director of Napoleon Sports and Casino, said: “Providing a trusted and safe environment to our players is one of Napoleon’s strategic priorities.

“Ensuring the security of their data is a critical element contributing to that objective. Today’s increasingly complex and interconnected online gambling environment requires a coordinated response to prevent and respond to cyber-attacks.

“Napoleon joined EGBA’s cyber security expert group to exchange best practices and help drive initiatives within the industry that combat online threats and provide a safe, secure and protected entertainment environment to players.”

EGBA secretary general Maarten Haijer said: “We’re delighted to welcome Napoleon Games as the newest participant to EGBA’s industry group on cyber security and welcome their expertise, particularly in the Belgian market.

“The group is a valuable platform for operators to share practical information and solutions about the latest cyber threats and vulnerabilities and contribute to a more joined-up industry approach to cyber security. Interested operators should contact us if they wish to be considered for participation in the group.”

The EGBA formed its expert committee after identifying concerns for betting security like odds and price scraping and player account takeovers by bots. It aims to share and implement best practice, identify new online security threats, resolve potential vulnerabilities and prevent incidents.

Meanwhile, in December, the EGBA asked the European Committee for Standardisation to create a standardised list of markers of gambling harm. It says such a measure is essential to help prevent gambling-related harm in Europe.

The body says that a European standard would improve the early identification of possible risky or problem gambling behaviour among online players. A group of leading academics and harm prevention experts have signed a joint letter of support for the move, indicating that its development would encourage research collaboration to improve the understanding of problem gambling and support harm prevention.

