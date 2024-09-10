BETER Live becomes ICONIC21

The company has promised to take this to the next level over the coming months.

BETER Live, a live casino and gaming content provider, has separated from BETER Group to forge its fully independent path.

Press release.- BETER Live, a provider of live betting solutions, has officially rebranded to ICONIC21 as it enters a new chapter having separated from the BETER Group.

“The strategic move allows ICONIC21 to deploy its own vision with a sharpened focus as it continues to strengthen its position as a must-have provider in the fast-growing online market,” the company said.

As ICONIC21, the business will operate independently having built a super-star team that, according to the company, includes “the brightest minds and creative talents in the gaming content space.”

The business has already enjoyed incredible success by taking a client-first approach, responding quickly to requests and ensuring its products and experiences are always ahead of the curve.

ICONIC21 will continue to manage all aspects of operations internally which in turn means it can deliver a highly customisable yet efficient service to its customers while meeting their unique needs and requirements.

The company has promised to take this to the next level over the coming months, with a more personalised service, faster delivery of new features and a greater focus on securing strategic partnerships to fuel growth for both ICONIC21 and its customers.

In addition, ICONIC21 will further expand its product portfolio which will boast more variety and innovative features so that its content caters to a wider audience and with deeper player engagement.

This includes focusing on unique, innovative content and games, never-seen-before formats and bonus features, with a greater focus on the ever-popular live gameshow segment.

The company’s robust promotional engine will be further enhanced with the introduction of additional products and tools, enabling partners to run comprehensive, targeted campaigns aimed at driving acquisition and retention

“ICONIC21 remains committed to setting the standard for customer personalisation, allowing operators to tailor the live dealer and live games experience offered to their players in a way that perfectly aligns with their branding and player expectations and preferences in each market they target,” the company said.

Edvardas Sadovskis, CPO at ICONIC21, said: “Our transition to ICONIC21 is a strategic step forward that reflects our vision to lead with a passion for innovation, oriented toward our partners and players. Our commitment to customer-centricity has been at the heart of our success.

“With our new brand, we will accelerate our growth plans, bringing more groundbreaking content and unique game formats to the market.

“Rebranding as ICONIC21 symbolises a new era where we can deepen our commitment to becoming the must-have provider in the gaming industry. We are leveraging our talented team and expanding our product offerings to ensure that our partners have access to unparalleled content that drives player acquisition, retention, and overall satisfaction.”