ICONIC21 lays out its plans: product portfolio expansion and a wider variety of innovative content

BETER Live has officially rebranded as ICONIC21 following its independence from parent company BETER.

ICONIC21 has several updates lined up, including a more personalised service, faster feature rollouts, and a greater emphasis on strategic partnerships.

Press release.- ICONIC21, formerly known as BETER Live, has shared some details regarding its strategic plans after separating from the BETER Group.

According to the company, this transformation will allow it to pursue its own vision with a sharper focus. “ICONIC21 has several exciting updates lined up, including a more personalised service, faster feature rollouts, and a greater emphasis on strategic partnerships to drive growth for both ICONIC21 and its clients,” the company said.

ICONIC21 will also expand its product portfolio, offering a wider variety of innovative content and game features to engage a broader audience. A particular focus will be placed on unique formats and bonus features, with an emphasis on enhancing the live gameshow segment.

Additionally, the company’s promotional engine will be upgraded with new tools, empowering partners to run highly targeted and effective campaigns.

To support these changes, ICONIC21 has revamped its leadership team, appointing a new CEO who has built a close relationship with the existing team, through his work with the JKR Investment Fund.

The team brings decades of igaming expertise, with Alina Popa as CCO leading the commercial team and Edvardas Sadovskis as CPO heading product development, alongside several key hires in the pipeline.

While the rebrand and independence have brought about several changes, ICONIC21 is stronger than ever, with a consolidated leadership team and ample resources to invest. The company has numerous product launches, event appearances, and expansion plans in store for the near future, signalling an exciting new chapter.

Alina Mihaela Popa commented: “Joining the company during this transformative period, I knew what to expect with the rebrand, and I can confidently say that ICONIC21 is poised for success.

“With the exceptional team we’ve assembled, the strategic plans we’ve put in place, and the unmatched quality of our products, ICONIC21 is set to become a leading force in the industry. The journey has been remarkable, and we’ve now refined our formula and have a clear direction for the future.”