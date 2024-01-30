eCOGRA opens new office in Colorado

The firm has named Daniel Remmes as its US director of compliance.

US.- eCOGRA, an independent testing laboratory, has opened its new office in Denver, Colorado. The office will serve as a hub for the company’s operations in the US. The company has also named Daniel Remmes as its US director of compliance. Remmes has over a decade of experience in igaming regulation and compliance, having worked with several gaming operators and regulatory bodies.

Shaun McCallaghan, eCOGRA CEO, said that the Colorado office plays a “pivotal role” in the company’s growth, adding that Remmes is an “outstanding addition to our team” who can provide “invaluable” experience of the US online gambling market.

Remmes commented: “eCOGRA is recognised as a leading internationally accredited testing agency, with specialisation in the certification of online gambling software and systems. Specific to the company’s expansion of business in the US market, I look forward to leveraging my decade of iGaming compliance experience to ensure all regulatory matters and customer initiatives are treated with the utmost importance.”

Last year, eCOGRA received authorisation from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Gaming Division to offer its services in the state. Connecticut is the sixth US jurisdiction where eCOGRA offers its testing, inspection and certification services.

Colorado sports betting handle reaches $608.5m in November

Colorado’s sports betting handle was $608.5m in November, according to the Colorado Division of Gaming. That’s up 10.1 per cent year-over-year and up 9.7 per cent compared to October ($554m). Of the total, $602.9m was bet online and $5.6m at retail channels.

Revenue was $28.6m, a decrease of nearly 24 per cent year-over-year and 39 per cent from October 2023. Operators posted $13.6m in net revenue. This indicates that they gave over $14m in promotional credit, potentially driven by the launch of ESPN Bet.