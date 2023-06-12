eCOGRA receives authorisation to operate in Connecticut

The independent testing laboratory has received authorisation from the Connecticut State Department of Consumer Protection Gaming Division.

US.- eCOGRA, an independent testing laboratory, has received authorisation from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Gaming Division to offer its services in the state. Its the sixth US jurisdiction where eCOGRA will offer its testing, inspection and certification services.

The testing laboratory will offer software testing, RNG evaluations, cybersecurity assessments and regulatory compliance reviews.

Shaun McCallaghan, CEO of eCOGRA, said: “We are thrilled to extend our services to the dynamic market of Connecticut. With our independent testing, inspection, and certification expertise, we aim to foster a transparent and secure online gambling ecosystem that benefits players, suppliers, and operators.”

Bradley Khoury, CTO of eCOGRA, added: “eCOGRA’s authorisation to provide services in Connecticut is a testament to the company’s expertise, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to the gambling industry. As the market leader in independent testing, inspection, and certification, eCOGRA continues to champion fairness, trust, and accountability.”

Connecticut sports betting handle reaches $126m in April

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection has reported that the state’s combined online and retail sports wagering handle was $126.7m in April. That’s a drop of 20.8 per cent from the $160m reported in March.

The mobile sports betting handle was $118.3m, down 21.2 per cent from March’s $150.2m but up 8 per cent year-on-year. The retail sports betting handle was $8.3m, down 14.6 per cent from March but up 19 per cent compared to April 2022.