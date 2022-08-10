Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians partners Caesars for Danville casino project

Caesars Entertainment and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) have agreed a $650m deal to develop Caesars Virginia.

US.- A day before the Caesars Virginia casino is expected to break ground, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has announced it is joining Caesars Entertainment as a joint venture partner in the Danville development. The project was expected to cost $500m, but the budget has been raised to $650m.

Anthony Carano, Caesars president and COO, said at the announcement: “We are excited to build a world-class Caesars resort in Danville with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, a valued partner of Caesars Entertainment for more than 20 years.

“Caesars’ diverse collection of destinations across the US is synonymous with unparalleled service, impressive benefits through our Caesars Rewards loyalty program, superstar entertainment talent and culinary excellence. We will bring these same phenomenal offerings to the Danville region for people to enjoy.”

Richard Sneed, principal chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, added: “This venture is a vital opportunity for our nation and our people.

“We are excited to be expanding our longstanding and successful partnership with Caesars Entertainment to develop a first-class resort, which will be defined by luxury and service that Caesars’ guests have known and come to expect.”

It was expected that the new gaming venue opened its doors next year, but the date was pushed back to 2024.

The project, which was approved by voters in Danville last November, will feature a 500-room hotel, casino floor, Caesars sportsbook, World Series of Poker Room with 25 tables, a restaurant, and entertainment offerings. The casino will feature more than 1,400 slot machines and table games.

There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness centre. Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests. The site for the casino is the former Dan River Mills industrial complex in the Schoolfield area.

