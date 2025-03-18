EGT’s participation in SAGSE LatAm 2025 to boost the company’s expansion in the region

The event will take place from March 19 to 20 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Press release.- EGT has announced its participation in this year’s SAGSE LatAm. Christian Graffigna, director of EGT Argentina, said: “We have prepared a very strong selection of products that I am confident our guests will highly appreciate. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit us on March 19th and 20th and learn more about our fascinating offerings.”

Among the bestseller solutions on display will be the General Series slot cabinets. Including stunning outlooks with frameless HD displays and numerous ergonomic features for maximum comfort during play, these machines will certainly attract visitors’ attention. The VIP models will further enrich the player experience thanks to the comfortable multimedia chairs, providing full control over the main game functions.

The attendees will also be able to see and test some of the most successful jackpot products from EGT’s portfolio. Among them will be the absolute bestseller Bell Link with its 2 multigames Bell Link 1 and 2, as well as Bell Link Boost. They will present a perfect blend of brand-new games and some of the company’s most popular slot titles, which in combination with the well-known jackpot will offer players attractive bonuses and great entertainment. The option to connect their highest Grand and Major levels with Gods & Kings Link will add even more thrill to the game.

The Asian-themed Sheng Sheng Bu Xi jackpot and the General Series multigames will complement the slot variety at the booth.

Featuring 6 HD touchscreen monitors, the G R6 C roulette from the company’s ETG portfolio will also demonstrate to the guests its eye-catching outlook and enormous flexibility, allowing the addition of American roulette.

Graffigna said, “SAGSE LatAm is among the most important and authoritative exhibitions in the industry. I am confident that our participation in it will help us expand and strengthen our presence in the region and Argentina in particular, providing us with the opportunity to meet with local key players. We will be waiting for them at booth 154 to show them how we can further improve their business performance with our high-potential innovative developments.”