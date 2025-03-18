CT Interactive’s games now live at Meridianbet Brazil following successful certification

Brazilian players can now enjoy CT Interactive’s diverse slots portfolio.

Press release.- CT Interactive has announced its games are now officially live at Meridianbet Brazil. This achievement comes shortly after CT Interactive successfully certified its gaming content for Brazil.

The partnership with Meridianbet Brazil, a well-established regional operator, ensures that Brazilian players can now enjoy CT Interactive’s diverse and engaging slots portfolio. This includes some of the company’s most popular titles, such as Chilli Fruits, Giraffe Wild, and Star Girl, which are known for their immersive themes, innovative mechanics, and captivating gameplay.

Antonio Donov, head of business development EMEA and Asia at CT Interactive, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating: “We are excited to officially enter the promising Brazilian market, which is a great assessment of our company’s continuous growth and adaptability. This launch highlights our commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences while meeting the highest regulatory standards. We look forward to further expanding our reach and strengthening our presence in this dynamic region.”

This collaboration is part of CT Interactive’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in Latin America, a region with a rapidly growing demand for high-quality igaming content. The company remains focused on fostering strong partnerships with leading operators to provide innovative and engaging gaming solutions tailored to local preferences.