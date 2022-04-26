Caesars Entertainment chooses Whiting-Turner as Danville casino contractor

Caesars Virginia will feature more than 1,400 slot machines and table games, a Caesars Sportsbook and WSOP Poker Room.

Caesars Entertainment has chosen Whiting-Turner as the general contractor to build its $500m Virginia resort.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has named Baltimore, Maryland-based Whiting-Turner as the general contractor to build its $500m resort and casino Caesars Virginia, in Danville. The project, set to complete in late 2023, is expected to create 900 construction jobs and 1,300 new operational jobs.

Whiting-Turner built the Horseshoe Baltimore, as well as projects at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel+Experience Las Vegas, Harvey’s Lake Tahoe. In Virginia, the company restored the University of Virginia’s Rotunda and built the NASA Integrated Engineering Services Building in Hampton.

“Caesars Entertainment is thrilled to be working with Whiting-Turner to build Caesars Virginia,” said Robert Livingston, senior vice president of development for Caesars Entertainment, in a statement. “We are confident Whiting-Turner, and their proven track record of success, will make for an incredible partner to build the world-class resort we’ve promised the city of Danville.”

The $500m project, which was approved by voters in Danville last November, will feature a 500-room hotel, casino floor, Caesars sportsbook, World Series of Poker Room with 25 tables, a restaurant, and entertainment offerings. The casino will feature more than 1,400 slot machines and table games.

There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness centre. Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests. The site for the casino is the former Dan River Mills industrial complex in the Schoolfield area. The area is undergoing abatement and demolition.

Initially, Caesars Entertainment’s goal was to select a contractor by the end of January. Livingston had said the company was looking for a contractor with the capacity to “mobilize quickly to get this project underway in the spring.”