iGP’s iGaming Deck integrates content from new studio Shady Lady

Devil’s Finger is the first release to be added to iGP’s portfolio of more than 10,000 games.

Press release.- iGP has added a brand new studio, Shady Lady, to the industry’s fastest aggregator.

Through this new partnership deal, iGP operators will gain access to games such as Devil’s Finger, throwing players into a chaotic showdown between a cosplay-loving hero and the Devil himself.

Devil’s Finger is a battle of risk and reward, chaos and control—where players are just lucky enough to witness the madness and reap the rewards. Powered with fresh mechanics including the finger feature, highlight reels, and loot boxes, the game offers a constant thrill ride for players.

iGaming Deck, the fastest aggregator in the industry, delivers performance for both players and operators. As well as boasting of library of well over 10,000 games, its enhanced promotional tools enable operators to build the powerful gaming experiences players are craving.