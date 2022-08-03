Caesars reports 10.6% Q2 revenue growth

Caesars Entertainment reported operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has published its second quarter financial results. For Q2, the company generated $2.8bn in revenue, up 10.6 per cent from last year’s $2.5bn. This growth was driven by its Las Vegas business, while digital operations posted loss.

Caesars reported a net loss of $123m during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $71m in net income during the second quarter of 2021. The company had same-store adjusted earnings of $978m in the second quarter of 2022 versus $1bn in the same period of 2021.

Caesars digital segment reported a $69m loss this year compared to a $2m increase a year ago, however, same-store adjusted earnings were $1.05bn, compared to $1.01bn a year ago.

Tom Reeg, chief executive officer of Caesars Entertainment said: “Our second quarter results reflect a consolidated EBITDA record for our brick and mortar properties led by an all-time quarterly EBITDA record in Las Vegas and continued strength in our regional markets when compared to 2019.

“Operating results in our digital segment improved dramatically versus the first quarter and we are optimistic regarding trends in this segment for the balance of the year.”

Las Vegas operations produced $1.1bn in net revenue, an over 30 per cent increase from last year and approximately 40 per cent of Caesars’ Q2 total. Moreover, adjusted EBITDA for Las Vegas amounted to $547m, up year-on-year from $423m for a 29.3 per cent rise.

Total operating expenses were 16.1 per cent higher at $2.22bn, while other expenses, primarily interest costs, edged up by 5.1 per cent to $514m.

This left a pre-tax profit of $88m, down 12.9 per cent on last year. After accounting for tax and losses from discontinued operations, net loss attributable to Caesars was $123m compared to $71m profit in 2021.

Caesars also said that adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the quarter was 3.3 per cent lower year-on-year at $978m.