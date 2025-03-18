Affilka by SOFTSWISS joins Gaming Operations Academy

As part of the agreement, Anastasia Borovaya, head of Affilka by SOFTSWISS, will be joining the Affiliate Management course as a guest lecturer.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has partnered with one of the leading education centres in the industry – Gaming Operations Academy. Anastasia Borovaya, head of Affilka by SOFTSWISS, will be joining the Affiliate Management course as a guest lecturer.

The Affiliate Management course at the Gaming Operations Academy equips industry professionals with practical skills in affiliate recruitment, relationship management, and performance optimisation. Leveraging her extensive experience driving Affilka’s expansion and innovation, Anastasia will provide students with valuable insights into effective strategies and best practices in affiliate marketing.

Affilka by SOFTSWISS currently powers more than 440 brands and continues to expand its global footprint. With a 58 per cent year-over-year increase in player registrations, the platform is recognised for its transparency, flexibility, and data-driven approach. Recent milestones include launching the Cohort Analysis Report, a powerful tool designed to enhance traffic evaluation and player behaviour analysis.

As a leading affiliate marketing platform, Affilka consistently delivers innovative solutions tailored to the needs of igaming operators. With 10 years of experience in the igaming industry and extensive professional expertise, Anastasia will share valuable insights into building successful affiliate programs and optimising partnerships for long-term success.

Commenting on her participation, Anastasia Borovaya stated: “Affiliate marketing is a dynamic and ever-evolving industry, and knowledge-sharing plays a crucial role in its development. Through this course, I look forward to helping professionals refine their strategies and maximise their affiliate program’s potential using the latest tools and insights.”

Affilka by SOFTSWISS remains committed to advancing the igaming industry through education, innovation, and top-tier technological solutions. Anastasia’s involvement in the course underscores Affilka’s dedication to empowering professionals with the expertise needed to succeed in a competitive market.

Elaine Gardiner, affiliate management academy course director, shared: “The Affiliate Management Masterclass is not just about theory. With over 16 years of hands-on experience in Affiliate Management and Program Management, it’s packed with real-life insights, proven strategies and practical advice you can start implementing straight away. We are proud to strengthen the upcoming course with the extensive expertise from Affilka by SOFTSWISS.”