Greentube teams up with Fanatics Sportsbook and Casino

Greentube’s most popular games are now live with Fanatics Sportsbook and Casino.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has expanded its footprint in North America after partnering with Fanatics Sportsbook and Casino, integrating its games with the global operator in New Jersey and Michigan.

As part of the agreement, a selection of Greentube’s most iconic games, including A Fistful of Wilds, Apollo God of Sun, and Dynamite Fortunes, are now live with Fanatics Sportsbook and Casino.

Additionally, a variety of new titles, such as Piggy Prizes Wand of Riches, Barkin Clusters, and Hit me Baby, will also be made available, ensuring US players enjoy a premium and tailored gaming experience.

The company’s expansion across North America continues to thrive as it enhances its presence in regulated states throughout the region, now providing an expanded range of games to a broader player base.

Since entering the US market in 2021, Greentube has been delivering tailored, high-quality content to new audiences and local players. The partnership comes after many high-profile collaborations for the award-winning provider throughout New Jersey and Michigan in the last 12 months, highlighting its commitment to growing across the US with key operators.

Patryk Igras, key accounts manager for the US market at Greentube commented: “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook and Casino and bring our innovative slot games to players in two important states. This marks an exciting milestone in our growth strategy as we continue to deliver high-quality, engaging gaming experiences to more players in North America. We look forward to working closely with our latest prominent partner to provide its players with top-tier content that enhances their gaming experience.”