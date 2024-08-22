Dutch regulator warns Sauber Formula 1 team to remove Stake.com branding

The KSA has warned Sauber not to promote Stake.com during the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has warned Sauber Formula 1 team that it must not promote its sponsor Stake.com during the Dutch Grand Prix. Stake.com does not have a licence in the Netherlands and is therefore considered an illegal gambling operator.

The crypto gaming brand was named the sole title sponsor for the Stake F1 Kick Sauber Team in January. However, the deal has already gained the ire of gambling regulators, including in Switzerland. The KSA has now raised concerns ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, which will be held at Circuit Zandvoort near Harrlem from Friday August 23 to Sunday August 25.

The regulator has ordered Sauber and organisers not to advertise Stake during the event. It said: “Sauber’s Formula 1 team competes in most international races as Stake F1 Team. Stake is an international gambling provider and main sponsor of the team. Stake does not have a licence from KSA and is therefore not allowed to offer gambling in the Netherlands.”

The regulator added that while Stake does use geo-block tools in the Netherlands, it had seen cases of Dutch players accessing Stake.com.

It added: “We therefore find it undesirable for illegal gambling to be advertised at a Dutch event with the reach and size of Formula 1, also because the event attracts attention among vulnerable groups such as minors and young adults. The KSA therefore urgently requests Sauber and organisers not to drive under the name Stake and not advertise this provider.”

The Netherlands will not be the first country where the team has come up against such an issue as it has raced in countries where gambling is completely illegal. Sauber usually changes its team name, vehicle livery and race suits to race as Kick F1, named after the Stake-owned streaming platform.