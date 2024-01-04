Stake named sole title sponsor of Sauber F1 team

The online gambling operator had become co-title sponsor lsat year.

Isle of Man.- The online gambling operator Stake has been named sole title sponsor of the Sauber Group Formula One team for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The deal comes a year after Stake became co-title sponsor of what was then the Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake for 2023.

The Sauber team’s social media handles will be changed to the Stake F1 Team name. Stake also plans a series of high-profile activations, including actions around the launch of the new C44 car in February.

Stake chief marketing officer Akhil Sarin said: “The first phase of this partnership has succeeded in increasing global brand awareness for all stakeholders. At Stake, we are prepared to take the team’s reach, fanbase and visibility to unprecedented levels.”

Team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi described the deal as the “natural and exciting next step”. He said: “Stake not only successfully tapped into Formula One’s growing fan base to enhance its own community [but] also introduced a completely new audience to the sport. We had the opportunity to participate in some incredible activations with some of Stake’s ambassadors.”

The gambling sector has been increasingly looking towards F1 amid criticism of the industry’s strong presence in football. Las Vegas hosted a Grand Prix event in November, with the event helping to drive increased bets and revenue at casinos.