Dutch police make arrests during suspected illegal poker game

Only certain Holland Casino branches are allowed to offer poker in the Netherlands.

Police conducted a raid at a business park in Amsterdam with the Dutch gambling regulator.

The Netherlands.- Police have arrested 11 people in a raid on a suspected illegal poker game in Amsterdam. The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) took part in the operation in Nieuwpoortkade, Amsterdam-West, following reports of illegal commercial gambling.

Playing cards, drugs, firearms and electronic devices were reportedly seized at the premises. Police said that investigations were ongoing while the KSA is also preparing a report on the case.

The regulator said: “Illegal gambling is unfair competition for companies that have a licence and must comply with all kinds of rules, for example to prevent gambling addiction among customers. The presence of this kind of illegal gambling activities and narcotics on a business park constitutes an infringement of public order.

“In addition, places where illegal gambling takes place are a breeding ground for crime and these places offer the opportunity to launder criminal money. There is a chance that this will attract people who are not afraid to use violence.”

Only specific branches of the state-controlled casino chain Holland Casino are allowed to offer poker in the Netherlands. There have been several police operations against alleged illegal poker tournaments in recent months

Last week, the Dutch government published an evaluation report on the possible privatisation of the state-run lottery Nederlandse Loterij (NLO). However, finance minister Marnix van Rij said that Holland Casino was not yet ready for privatisation to be considered.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands Online Gambling Association (NOGA) has published new data showing the growth of the Dutch igaming market. The latest edition of its Online Gaming Barometer shows that 14 per cent of the Netherlands’ population gambled in the previous 12 months, a rise from 11 per cent last year.