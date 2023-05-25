NOGA reports on Dutch igaming growth

The survey found that 14 per cent of people in the Netherlands gambled in the past year.

The Netherlands Online Gambling Association (NOGA) has published the latest edition of its Online Gaming Barometer.

The Netherlands.- The Netherlands Online Gambling Association (NOGA) has published new data showing the growth of the Dutch igaming market. The latest edition of its Online Gaming Barometer shows that 14 per cent of the Netherlands’ population gambled in the previous 12 months, a rise from 11 per cent last year.

The survey, which was carried out among 2,803 people by the market researcher IPSOS, found that the number of young adult players had grown from 21 per cent to 30 per cent. The number of young people showing problem gambling behaviour rose from 8 per cent to 14 per cent.

As for the breakdown of players, 69 per cent of those who had gambled in the past year were men and 36 per cent were young people. Smartphones were favoured by 81 per cent as the place where they gamble, however, 85 per cent used websites compared to 51 per cent using apps.

The survey also found a drop in how much gambling advertising people reported having seen. Only 15 per cent said they saw gambling ads “very often”, down from 25 per cent last year. The drop applied across all channels, with those who saw TV ads falling from 81 per cent to 77 per cent. The Netherlands is to impose a ban on all untarget gambling advertising from July 1.