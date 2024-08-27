DraftKings to launch sports betting at Lake of the Torches Resort Casino

DraftKings has signed a deal with the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians.

US.- DraftKings has signed an agreement with the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians to begin retail sportsbook operations at the Lake of the Torches Resort Casino starting August 28, pending licensure and regulatory approvals.

There will be six DraftKings Sportsbook kiosks and one over-the-counter window located on the casino floor, adjacent to the property’s sports bar.

Michael Kibort, vice president of retail sportsbooks at DraftKings, said: “DraftKings has established a great relationship with the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, and we can’t wait to bring the DraftKings Sportsbook brand to Wisconsin. Providing a best-in-class customer experience has always been a top priority for our company and the opportunity to deliver that experience to customers in yet another state is a proud moment for DraftKings.”

Bill Guelcher, chief executive officer, at Lake of the Torches Resort Casino, added: “Lake of the Torches is excited to add retail sports betting to our property as a new gaming amenity for our valued guests to enjoy. Our goal is to implement sports betting operations with strong brand recognition and extremely high-quality product performance, and we’re honored to collaborate with DraftKings as an industry leader.”

The Lake of Torches Resort Casino, owned and operated by the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, features 800 slot machines and a variety of table games, live entertainment, dining options including the Eagle’s Nest Restaurant, Woody’s Bar & Grill and the Dancing Waters Lounge. The resort also offers a lakeside hotel with more than 100 guest rooms and suites with views of the Northwoods of Wisconsin.

In July, DraftKings announced its intention to launch its online sportsbook in Washington DC following the opening of the market to competition. The operator has a market access agreement with DC United.

Potawatomi Casino Hotel opens sportsbook and new poker room

The Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, celebrated the opening of its permanent retail sportsbook and poker room this year, marking the final phase of the casino’s $190m renovation.

The 6,500 square feet sportsbook has a two-floor layout, a 2,000 square foot LED screen, a broadcast booth and seating for over 200 patrons. Kiosks and ticket writers will be accessible to all casino guests. The Poker Room has 14 tables offering various games, including 1-3 No Limit, 2-5 No Limit and Pot Limit Omaha.

