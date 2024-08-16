Mississippi Gold Strike Casino Resort opens DraftKings-branded sportsbook

The Gold Strike Sportsbook has four betting windows and ten betting kiosks.

US.- Gold Strike Casino Resort in Mississippi has rebranded its sportsbook as Gold Strike Sportsbook powered by DraftKings. The space has four betting windows, ten betting kiosks and four horse racing kiosks.

The sportsbook is open from 10am to 10pm, Monday through Thursday and from 9am Saturday and Sunday. Betting kiosks are available 24/7.

Dean Rubin, senior vice president and general manager of Gold Strike Casino Resort, said: “We are excited to collaborate with DraftKings to deliver an exceptional sports betting experience to our guests. Our reputation for excellence combined with DraftKings’ innovation will elevate our sportsbook to new heights and set the bar for sports betting in the regional gaming market.”

Michael Kibort, vice president of retail sportsbooks at DraftKings, added: “Gold Strike Casino Resort is a leading entertainment destination within the region, and we are excited to expand our footprint in the state with the opening of the new retail sportsbook powered by DraftKings. Together with the great team at Gold Strike, we will be able to deliver sports fans with the latest sports betting offerings and a best-in-class experience.”

Mississippi sports betting handle reaches $19.4m in June

Mississippi’s sports betting handle was $19.4m in June, down more than 10 per cent compared to May’s $27m. Retail sports betting generated nearly $1.9m in taxable revenue.

Coastal players contributed the largest amount of bets at nearly $12.1m in bets. Central casinos registered more than $5m in wagers. Wagers on baseball in the coastal region totalled $3.9m, while bettors wagered $2.7m on basketball. In Central Mississippi, players bet $1.5m on baseball and $2.5m on parlay bets. In Northern Mississippi, players bet $950,000 on parlay cards and $800,000 on baseball.