DraftKings Sportsbook opens at The Mint Gaming Hall Bowling Green in Kentucky

US.- DraftKings and The Mint Gaming Hall Bowling Green, in Kentucky, have celebrated the opening of a new retail sportsbook. The new space is located inside the Post Time Race & Sports Lounge.

The sportsbook offers six kiosks, two over-the-counter windows, and more than 30 televisions. The space also offers a full-service bar and a variety of food options.

Customers will have wagering options such as pre-game and in-game betting. Inside the lounge, fans can also play table shuffle board or reserve one of the two Top Golf Swing Suites simulators. An additional two kiosks are located on the main gaming floor and another over-the-counter window at the Player’s Club.

Leaders from DraftKings, The Mint Gaming Hall Bowling Green, and Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Mint Gaming Hall Bowling Green general manager Jim Mahnesmith, said: “We are proud to team up with DraftKings to bring retail sports betting to The Mint Gaming Hall Bowling Green. Especially with the launching of football and the approaching baseball playoffs, the new in-person DraftKings Sportsbook will be a wildly popular additional entertainment option not just for the Post Time Race & Sports Lounge and The Mint, but the entire Bowling Green area.”

Michael Kibort, vice president of retail sportsbook operations at DraftKings, added: “We are excited to expand our relationship with The Mint, officially opening our third retail sportsbook location together, delivering Kentucky sports fans a space they can enjoy year-round. Our new DraftKings Sportsbook at The Mint Gaming Hall Bowling Green will offer guests an unmatched, immersive sports betting experience, just in time for the start of the football season.”

