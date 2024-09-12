Kentucky sports betting handle reaches $129.2m in July

July saw the lowest total since the state’s regulated sports wagering market launched in September 2023.

US.- The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) has reported that the state’s online sportsbooks took a $129.2m handle in July, the lowest total since the state’s regulated sports wagering market launched in September 2023. The handle was down 14 per cent compared to June’s handle of $150.3m. Some $125.4m was bet online.

FanDuel continued to lead in revenue for the fourth month with $6.1m from $41.2m in wagers. DraftKings reported $5.7m of revenue from $48m in bets. Adjusted revenue of $15.1m resulted in $2.1m for the state, down from $2.2m in June.

Governor Andy Beshear said the market has “outperformed expectations” and brought in significant revenue for the state. The total amount wagered since sports betting launched standa at $2.23bn. Licensed Kentucky sports betting operators have generated over $260m in profit, while Kentucky’s tax revenue totalled $36.7m.