DraftKings to buy Simplebet

DraftKings aims to improve the speed and accuracy of its in-play wagering capabilities.

US.- DraftKings has agreed to acquire Simplebet, a sports betting technology provider focused on in-play micromarket content and pricing. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

By integrating Simplebet’s proprietary machine-learning models into its platform, DraftKings aims to improve the speed and accuracy of its in-play wagering capabilities, providing bettors with more opportunities to place bets in real-time during games.

Corey Gottlieb, chief product officer at DraftKings, said: “Live betting represents an area for potential growth for online sports betting, and the proposed acquisition would allow DraftKings to leverage Simplebet’s proprietary technology to create an in-play wagering experience that moves at the speed of sports.”

Chris Bevilacqua, Simplebet co-founder and CEO, said: “Joining forces with our long-term collaborators at DraftKings will further the Simplebet mission to make every sports moment matter. This transformative acquisition, upon completion, will marry our best-in-class AI and machine learning technology with the DraftKings product offering, enhancing the customer experience for a new era of real-time, in-play gaming.”

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.