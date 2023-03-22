DraftKings opens new office in Las Vegas

More than 1,000 DraftKings employees will work at the new office.

The 90,000-square-foot technology hub is located at UnCommons, Matter Real in Southwest Las Vegas.

US.- DraftKings has opened a new office in Southwest Las Vegas. The 90,000-square-foot technology hub is located at UnCommons, Matter Real Estate Group’s 40-acre workplace, and will house more than 1,000 employees. Located 15 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip and Harry Reid International Airport, the Las Vegas location will be DraftKings’ second-largest office in the US.

The office designed by IA Interior Architects comprises more than 130 dedicated sports trading desks surrounded by multimedia walls customised in a stadium seating arrangement. It has a 7,500-square-foot cafeteria and event space, a casino training pit, a 500-square-foot interactive putt-view putting green, private and public outdoor spaces, and mothers’ rooms.

The space is equipped with a live ticker that displays live sports scores and DraftKings odds, 14 conference rooms, multiple breakout spaces for collaborative work and outdoor space on every floor.

Graham Walters, chief people officer at DraftKings, said: “Together with UnCommons, we’ve successfully created a world-class workplace environment. True to DraftKings’ DNA, this technologically advanced infrastructure will help foster innovation, allow employees to enhance relationships with one another and increase performance as we deepen our presence in the surrounding Las Vegas area.”

Jim Stuart, partner at Matter Real Estate Group, the developers behind UnCommons, added: “DraftKings is leading the way to meet the needs of its team members and addressing the modern workplace head on. Increasingly, we believe employees are seeking an experience that extends beyond the desk and into a community of amenities, inclusion and social connection. UnCommons delivers on that promise, and we are grateful that DraftKings is expanding its presence in Las Vegas.”

UnCommons, a development in southwest Las Vegas, has begun to open its Phase I office and retail spaces. Phase II spaces are now under construction. When completed, the urban campus will offer more than 500,000 square feet office space, more than 830 residential units, an entertainment venue, health and fitness studios, a pedestrian trail, public art, a multi-purpose conference center and food and beverage options.

DraftKings sportsbook opens at Boot Hill Casino

Boot Hill Casino & Resort in Dodge City, Kansas, has opened its 2,500-square-foot DraftKings sportsbook retail location. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on March 10. Kansas launched legal sports betting in September 2022.

The facility provides sports betting and viewing with a 17-foot LED video wall, several high-definition television, two cashier stations, four betting kiosks, sportsbook lounge seating and food and beverage options. Kansas City Chiefs player Neil Smith was at the opening event.