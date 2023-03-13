DraftKings sportsbook opens at Boot Hill Casino, Kansas

Boot Hill Casino’s retail sportsbook has opened in Dodge City.

US.- Boot Hill Casino & Resort in Dodge City, Kansas has opened its 2,500-square-foot DraftKings sportsbook retail location. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday (March 10). Kansas launched legal sports betting in September 2022.

The facility provides sports betting and viewing with a 17-foot LED video wall, several high-definition television, two cashier stations, four betting kiosks, sportsbook lounge seating and food and beverage options. Kansas City Chiefs player Neil Smith was at the opening event.

Diane Giardine, general manager for Boot Hill Casino & Resort, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the opening of the new DraftKings retail sportsbook. This is the place to be for sports fans, where you can watch your favourite games while enjoying a comfortable and entertaining atmosphere. We look forward to welcoming sports fans and creating unforgettable experiences for them.”

Michael Kibort, senior director of retail sportsbooks at DraftKings, said: “It’s exciting to see our shared vision of bringing DraftKings’ innovative mobile app to life with an in-person experience at our new DraftKings retail sportsbook located at Boot Hill Casino & Resort.”

Chris Reedy, Butler National Corporation COO, added: “We appreciate the efforts of the Kansas legislators, administration and regulators for timely bringing this opportunity to Kansans. Consistent with our commitment to the Lottery, we believe that the DraftKings retail sportsbook will further promote tourism and travel to Western Kansas.”

See also: Kansas sports betting handle reaches $206m in January