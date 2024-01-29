DraftKings names Marie Donoghue as chief business and growth officer

Donoghue is a former ESPN executive.

US.- DraftKings has announced the appointment of Marie Donoghue as its new chief business and growth officer.

Previously, Donoghue worked as vice president of Amazon’s US sports content and partnerships. She spent over 18 years at ESPN, culminating in her position as executive vice president of global business and content strategy.

Jason Robins, CEO and co-founder of DraftKings, said: “We are delighted to welcome Marie Donoghue to our executive team and the immense wealth of experience she brings as a highly-regarded leader and trailblazer within our industry. Marie’s exceptional track record speaks for itself, and she is poised to be a transformative force in our company’s future success.”

Donoghue said: “I am thrilled to be joining DraftKings during this exciting phase and have long admired the organization’s steady rise as an industry innovator. This is a special opportunity to expand on its industry-leading position and propel the company to new heights.”

In December, DraftKings announced the launch of DraftKings Pick6, a new peer-to-peer fantasy sports variant. The product has launched in six states initially: Maryland, Minnesota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin. It features player picks for NFL and NBA contests.