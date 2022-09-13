DraftKings becomes Amazon’s Thursday Night Football sponsor

DraftKings’ content will be featured in all 15 TNF dates during the 2022 NFL season.

The football programme will contain DraftKings integrations pregame, including odds and sports betting insights.

US.- Amazon has selected DraftKings as a sponsor for Thursday Night Football (TNF) on Prime Video. The multi-year deal covers pregame content every Thursday throughout the NFL season. TNF will contain DraftKings integrations in the live pregame, including odds and additional sports betting insights.

DraftKings’ content will be featured in all 15 TNF games during the 2022 NFL season, starting tomorrow (September 15) with the match between Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stephanie Sherman, chief marketing officer of DraftKings said: “The NFL season is the most active time of year for our customers, so collaborating with one of the world’s leading technology brands in order to offer engaging content to viewers of TNF on Prime Video is a tremendous opportunity for DraftKings.

“Prime Video is an innovator in live content and we both have a similar focus on constantly improving our customers’ experiences. We look forward to working with Amazon to bring millions of viewers a premium and enhanced experience during TNF on Prime Video all season long and for years to come.”

Danielle Carney, head of NFL sales at Amazon Ads added: “We are thrilled to collaborate with DraftKings to bring fans more insights and excitement as part of the TNF viewing experience. DraftKings content will contribute to lively pregame discussions, fan engagement and, perhaps, some bold predictions from our on-air talent.”

DraftKings has launched the Practice Safe Bets campaign, a new responsible gambling initiative to support the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM) taking place this September. The goal of RGEM is to educate consumers on responsible sports betting, increase awareness of problem gambling, promote gaming literacy and elevate employee training.

Simplebet expands DraftKings sportsbook app offerings

Simplebet has expanded its college football offerings on the DraftKings sportsbook app. The DraftKings app will allow users to bet on an “unprecedented 100,000 plays” across the 85 games. The new ways users can wager on the sportsbook app in the US states where it’s available include Next Play, Current Drive & Next Drive Outcome, Current Drive.

Simplebet co-founder and CEO, Chris Bevilacqua, said: “In talking with our operator partners, who are looking for differentiated content and incremental GGR for in-play wagering, we believed that accelerating investment into the second-most popular sport in the country in college football was a huge untapped opportunity.”