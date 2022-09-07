DraftKings launches new responsible gambling initiative

DraftKings has launched the Practice Safe Bets campaign to support AGA’s Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM).

US.- DraftKings has launched the Practice Safe Bets campaign, a new responsible gambling initiative to support the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM) taking place this September.

The goal of AGA’s initiative is to educate consumers on responsible sports betting, increase awareness of problem gambling, promote gaming literacy and elevate employee training.

DraftKings’ campaign features ex-professional skater Tony Hawk and professional wrestler The Miz, and is inspired by the classic ‘The More You Know” public service announcements of the 90s. The commercial focuses on the importance of responsible gaming, including setting limits by using the responsible gaming tools.

During September, DraftKings will offer a free-to-play pool, allowing players to learn about responsible gambling by checking answers against DraftKings’ online Safer Play Portal.

Stephanie Sherman, DraftKings CMO, said: “Responsible gaming advertising is a tremendous opportunity to reach DraftKings players in a fun and educational way. We chose The Miz and Tony Hawk for the Practice Safe Bets campaign because of their extensive fan bases and because their personalities will break through the noise to reinforce why using responsible gaming tools is so important.”

Earlier this year, DraftKings announced a collaboration with BetBlocker, a responsible gaming and safer play charity, to add its software. The collaboration aims to advance awareness of, and access to, BetBlocker’s software. Players can use BetBlocker to set restrictions on gaming activities across all devices at no cost. The restrictions apply to thousands of gaming sites, whether regulated or not.

Fubo Gaming has also announced its support for AGA’s Responsible Gaming Education Month. The company is incorporating responsible gaming messages across its social media channels and external-facing marketing assets. The company has also launched an internal campaign.

MGM Resorts and BetMGM are also taking part in the campaign. Garrett Farnes, director of responsible gaming at MGM Resorts, said: “We are proud to participate in RGEM 2022 and to let it serve as an additional platform to promote player health, as well as to increase awareness in the communities where we operate.”