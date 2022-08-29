Simplebet expands DraftKings sportsbook app offerings

The DraftKings app will allow users to bet across the 85 games.

US.- Simplebet has expanded its college football offerings on the DraftKings sportsbook app ahead of the first full weekend of the 2022 college football season. During opening weekend and each week throughout the season, the DraftKings app will allow users to bet on an “unprecedented 100,000 plays” across the 85 games.

The new ways users can wager on the sportsbook app in the US states where it’s available include Next Play, Current Drive & Next Drive Outcome, Current Drive.

Simplebet co-founder and CEO, Chris Bevilacqua, said: “In talking with our operator partners, who are looking for differentiated content and incremental GGR for in-play wagering, we believed that accelerating investment into the second-most popular sport in the country in college football was a huge untapped opportunity.

“Our product and technology are uniquely positioned at scale to offer the ability to price every play across every game, and reprice on each drive within a second. Throughout the season, we will cover over 700 college football games and provide users opportunities to wager on over 100,000 plays offering instant gratification and enhanced engagement for users.”

DraftKings and Live! Hospitality and Entertainment recently announced that their Sports & Social DraftKings venue in Metro Detroit, Michigan, will open this autumn. The venue is located at Somerset Collection, a shopping destination.

The first Sports & Social DraftKings will have a bar and restaurant, sports viewing and wagering. Guests will be able to use the DraftKings app to play fantasy sports and place bets from their mobile devices on a variety of sports while watching live. There will be a 32-foot LED media wall and flat-screen televisions.

DraftKings reports Q2 revenue of $466m

DraftKings generated $466m in revenue in Q2, a 57 per cent increase from $298m in the same period in 2021. Revenue for the DraftKings’ B2C segment grew to $455m, an increase of 68 per cent compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021.

The company recorded a net loss of $217.1m for Q2 2022. Although this is not as high a loss as in Q1 2021, when losses topped $305.5m, the company’s net loss was greater in H1 2022 than in H1 2021. H1 2022 saw the operator record a net loss of $684.8m, compared to a loss of $651.9m in H1 2021.