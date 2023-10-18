Discover the slots that made a splash in Europe in September

Play’n GO’s Book of Dead remains the most popular slot in Europe, followed by Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass Bonanza and Gates of Olympus.

Special report.- The top 20 slots in Europe for September 2023 have been revealed with changes from the previous month. Compiled by iGaming Tracker, this list includes only regulated countries in Europe and relies solely on data from regulated sites surveyed between September 1 and 30.

Topping the charts, “Book of Dead” from Play’n GO retains the top position, drawing in players with its Egyptian theme and high volatility. “Big Bass Bonanza” by Pragmatic Play, climbing one place from last month, claims the second spot.

“Gates of Olympus,” also from Pragmatic Play, slipped one place but remains a favourite among players seeking huge wins. Play’n GO’s “Legacy of Dead” rose one place, proving that ancient mysteries continue to captivate. Evolution – Netent’s “Starburst,” though down one place, continues to attract people with its cosmic jewels.

Green Tube’s “Book of Ra Deluxe” follows closely, rising one place, and “Sweet Bonanza” by Pragmatic Play, drops one place. Pragmatic Play makes another splash with “Big Bass Splash,” while “Bigger Bass Bonanza” climbed two places.

Blueprint’s “Eye of Horus” holds its ground, while “Sugar Rush” by Pragmatic Play rose and “Wolf Gold” from Pragmatic Play ascended three places. In the lower ranks, we find Pragmatic Play’s recent addition, “Book Of Fallen,” followed by “Reactoonz” by Play’n GO, which slipped one position from the previous month. Games Global’s “Gold Blitz” made a modest ascent, gaining one spot in the rankings.

Further down the list, Pragmatic Play’s “Big Bass Bonanza Megaways” experienced a drop to 18th position. Blueprint’s “El Torero” and Play’n GO’s “Fire Joker” clinched the final two places in the lineup.

How the ranking works

Games are ranked by their position throughout the month over 400 regulated online casinos throughout 25 regulated countries in Europe. This month there were over 12,000 casino slots in the ranking calculations.

iGaming Tracker tracks each casino page every day over the month and tracks which game occupies each position. The company weights each position, so the top positions on the page have a higher weight than the positions on the bottom of the page.

Likewise, the pages, sites and countries are weighted to give a fairer view of the success of casino games. ‘Table’ and ‘Live Games’ games such as Roulette and Blackjack are excluded from the rankings, as are Live Casino and Table games.